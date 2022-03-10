(Bloomberg) -- Mikhail Fridman is transferring shares in some of his U.K. holdings as the billionaire’s global business empire comes under increasing pressure in the fallout from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Fridman, 57, ceded control of at least three London-based firms on March 2, according to registry filings. One of those is involved with employing domestic staff and is named after Athlone House, the sprawling English mansion he bought for 65 million pounds ($86 million) in 2016. He transferred the shares to a former employee at LetterOne, the investment firm he co-founded, the filings show.

The other two companies -- Reashon Ltd. and Reashon Holding Ltd. -- are involved in restaurants and leasing intellectual property, respectively, according to the U.K.’s business registry. Fridman shifted his stakes in both to the same ex-LetterOne employee.

Representatives for Fridman didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment.

The moves came days after the European Union imposed sanctions on Fridman and his business partner Petr Aven, 66. While Fridman, who is based in London, is not currently under any U.K. sanctions, the country ramped up its efforts to crack down on Russia’s rich elite Thursday, placing a full asset freeze and travel ban on Chelsea Football Club owner Roman Abramovich and six other wealthy Russian individuals.

Fridman is among the Russian billionaires who have called for an end to the war in Ukraine, describing it as a “tragedy” in a note to LetterOne employees last month. He and Aven have both resigned from the investment firm’s board as well the parent company for one of Russia’s biggest banks and said they plan to fight the EU’s “malicious” actions.

Fridman is worth $9.9 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

