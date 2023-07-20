(Bloomberg) -- Russian-born billionaire Oleg Tinkov was removed from UK sanctions list, the government said in statement.

Tinkov, who gave up citizenship after criticizing the invasion of Ukraine, was sanctioned by the UK authorities for his alleged ties to the Russian government, in particular through Tinkoff Bank, a large Russian financial institution founded by the tycoon.

While under sanction his UK assets were frozen and he was forbidden from traveling to the UK. He has not been sanctioned by the US or the EU.

Tinkov formally renounced his Russian citizenship in October of last year, saying in an Instagram post that more prominent Russian businessmen should follow suit in an effort to weaken President Vladimir Putin’s regime.

Richard Branson recently called for the sanctions to be lifted on Tinkov, according to the Times of London.

“We have argued since February 2023 that our client had been wrongly, unfairly and irrationally targeted by those sanctions,” Tinkov’s lawyers said in a statement. “His designation has seriously undermined his health, his ability to conduct business and his international reputation.”

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.