(Bloomberg) -- Russia’s local bonds resumed trading for the first time in three weeks after the central bank pledged to buy government debt to boost liquidity and help stabilize the financial system.

The nation’s markets are gradually reopening after Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine triggered sanctions and capital controls that severed links to the global financial system and fueled concern about a wave of defaults. Fears of an imminent crisis eased after $117 million of interest payments on Russia’s foreign bonds started reaching international investors at the end of last week. Now, only equity trading remains shut.

The yield on Russian 10-year government debt was quoted down 44 basis points at 11.84%, as of 10:13 a.m. in Moscow. Bond trading between 10 a.m. and 11 a.m. will be held in so-called discrete auction mode, then in the usual regime from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m., the central bank said in a statement on Friday. The ruble slipped for a second day, weakening 0.6% to 105.48 per dollar.

Putin’s Central Banker Heads for New Term, Doesn’t Move Rate

“Russia is facing a double-whammy -- a shortage of foreign currency and very high interest rates,” said Christopher Langner, head of investment strategy at First Abu Dhabi Bank in Dubai. “While the central bank may have limited ability to increase the local currency liquidity by cutting rates -- they have to incentivize people to keep their money in the bank -- it can buy bonds.”

The Eurobond coupon payment and cautious resumption of trading have shown that Russian markets can continue to function -- albeit in a much-diminished form -- after the unprecedented sanctions that froze some two-thirds of the central bank’s $643 billion of foreign reserves. Ruble trading volumes are a fraction of their pre-crisis levels and stocks, when they do resume trading, are expected to plummet.

“Our initial reading for now is that it is not the CBR’s intent to shepherd a wave of quantitative easing with large monetary injections, but rather to arrest volatility in the market,” said Ehsan Khoman, head of emerging market research at MUFG Bank. “Given last week’s coupon payment made, it does at face value signal that both the willingness and capability to pay by Russia is still intact.”

Russia has at least $488 million of interest payments coming due over the next 10 weeks, as well as a $2 billion bond it must repay next month, data compiled by Bloomberg show.

Governor Elvira Nabiullina said in a video statement on March 19 that the Bank of Russia will start purchases of government bonds, known as OFZs, on Monday and sell them in full after the market stabilizes.

The central bank’s commitment will provide domestic institutions with liquidity and stabilize sentiment, said Chang Wei Liang, a macro strategist at DBS Group Holdings in Singapore.

“That said, economic stresses arising from Western sanctions will continue, and capital control measures are still likely to be maintained,” he said. “Continued payment of Russian government’s obligations to investors remain difficult to assess given sanctions, and investors will need to calibrate based on policy changes that can occur.”

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.