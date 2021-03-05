(Bloomberg) -- Russia’s local bonds fell the most since September on speculation the U.S. could target the nation’s sovereign debt with a tougher round of sanctions over the poisoning and jailing of opposition leader Alexey Navalny.

Ruble-denominated notes dropped for the first time this week after Bloomberg reported President Joe Biden would consider imposing sanctions on Russia’s bonds if it’s again found to commit a major transgression of the international ban on chemical weapons, according to people familiar with the matter. While the ruble initially retreated on the news, the currency was the biggest gainer among emerging markets on Friday morning as crude oil prices surged following a surprise OPEC+ decision not to relax supply curbs.

The threat of penalties has hung over holders of ruble debt, known as OFZs, for years, but after several false alarms, most investors don’t see it as a base case. The Treasury Department under former Secretary Steven Mnuchin in 2018 warned of global financial market turmoil if Russia’s sovereign debt market were sanctioned, saying it could destabilize markets because of how deeply tied the Russian market is to global indexes.

“The market is well aware of such a risk,” said Piotr Matys, a strategist at Rabobank in Moscow. “Targeting Russia’s debt would be a major escalation of tensions between the West and Russia, and could be a step too far for at least some European Union countries.”

Local bonds snapped a four-day rally, lifting the yield 14 basis points to 6.71% as of 10:36 a.m. in Moscow. The ruble was 0.3% stronger at 74.47 per dollar after slipping 1% on Thursday.

U.S. investors including Blackrock Inc, Vanguard Group and Legg Mason Inc. are some of the biggest holders of OFZs, according to publicly available holdings data. Foreigners have about $40 billion invested in the market, down from around $47 billion a year ago.

Traders brushed off sanctions announced by Washington earlier in the week, which targeted a handful of officials. After multiple rounds of penalties, and continued evidence of Russian hacking and use of chemical weapons, Washington has been left with few options that would have a meaningful impact. A move to ban U.S. banks from buying new issues of Russian Eurobonds in 2019 did little to dent market pricing or the Kremlin’s access to foreign funding.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.