President Vladimir Putin’s flagship bridge to Crimea was damaged in a blast that hit a fuel train and caused the partial collapse of the only road link running from the Russian mainland to the Black Sea peninsula it annexed in 2014.

A truck explosion on the span’s roadway caused seven fuel tanks on the train to ignite as it crossed the Kerch Strait Bridge early Saturday, Russia’s National Antiterrorism Committee said, according to the state-run Tass news service. The bridge is closed to traffic following the partial collapse of two sections of the road bridge running alongside the railway, it said.

It’s unclear so far what caused the explosion and there’s been no claim of responsibility. Video of the scene on social media showed the train on fire and a section of the road bridge collapsed into the sea.

“Dropping a bridge span like this would take a lot of ‘bang’ (explosives) and a good demolition design,” military analyst Mick Ryan said on Twitter. “The hardest bridges to drop are reinforced concrete ones like this.”

Putin ordered the bridge to be built after annexing Crimea from Ukraine, calling the link to Russia a “historical mission” when construction began in 2016. The blast took place a day after the Russian leader’s 70th birthday, with Moscow’s forces in retreat across parts of southern Ukraine in the eighth month of his invasion.

Russia’s president opened the 19-kilometer (12 mile) bridge in 2018 by driving a Kamaz truck at the head of a column of vehicles along it. Russia spent about $3.7 billion to build the span.

Local Russian officials in Crimea quickly pointed the finger at Ukraine, following a series of unexplained blasts in recent weeks at military installations on the peninsula. The bridge is an important route for the Kremlin to resupply its forces in Crimea and in the southern Kherson region of Ukraine, where Russian troops are facing a Ukrainian military counteroffensive.

Mykhailo Podolyak, a senior adviser to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy called the damage to the bridge “the beginning,” without indicating involvement from Kyiv’s side.

Authorities on the peninsula are preparing to expand ferry services to Russia. Flights to and from Crimea were suspended when Putin began the war in February.

Closing the bridge “presents the Russians with a significant problem,” Ryan said. While Moscow can resupply Crimea by boat and through occupied southern Ukrainian areas, “it makes holding Melitopol even more important for the Russians.”

