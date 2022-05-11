(Bloomberg) -- Russian car sales plunged the most on record last month as sanctions undermined domestic production and most foreign automakers suspended operations in the wake of President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine.

Sales fell 79% to 32,706 vehicles in April compared to a year earlier, the Association of European Businesses said in a statement Wednesday. That is the biggest drop since the European trade group began reporting the data in 2006. The April figures didn’t include sales from BMW AG, Mercedes-Benz AG or General Motors Co.

Sanctions over the war in Ukraine have hobbled the domestic car industry as parts supplies dried up, leading to forced shutdowns. Meanwhile, almost every foreign automaker with production facilities in Russia, including Volkswagen AG, Ford Motor Co. and Mazda Motor Corp., has suspended work in the country, while others stopped importing vehicles.

The crash illustrates the intense economic fallout from the war in Ukraine, as Russia this year may face its deepest contraction in nearly three decades.

Car production is heavily dependent on imports, with a recent report by Moscow’s Higher School of Economics estimating that over half of the value added in the sector comes from abroad. Just-in-time inventory management, adopted to make the industry more efficient, meant that the impact from sanctions was felt almost immediately.

