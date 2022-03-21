(Bloomberg) -- The role of Switzerland as a place for Russia’s wealthy to stash their money is coming under increased scrutiny, after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy criticized the nation in a weekend address.

On Monday, private bank Julius Baer Group Ltd. said it has lent money to a small number of individuals who have now been sanctioned, including for “residential properties in prime locations in Western Europe.” UBS Group AG said that it has outstanding loans to sanctioned individuals, worth less than $10 million, while its exposure to Russian assets used as collateral in loans to clients is about $200 million. At Credit Suisse Group AG, about 4% of the assets run by its wealth management arm are with Russian clients, either in the country or nationals living abroad.

“There must not be questions about Swiss banks, where the money is stored of those that have unleashed this war,” Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said Saturday in a live-streamed address to politicians and demonstrators in the capital Bern. “It’s a fight against evil. The money of those people must be frozen.”

Zelenskiy’s appeal came just a day after the Swiss banking lobby estimated that the country’s banks may hold more than $200 billion of Russian wealth, a figure that dwarfs the official estimate. Switzerland’s discretion and light-touch regulation has long lured wealthy Russians, but the business of managing money for the rich is drawing attention as Russia’s bloody war on its neighbor has drawn worldwide condemnation.

Wealthy Russians with links to President Vladimir Putin have seen their assets frozen across the world, while other rich bank clients who borrowed against Russian assets have to come up with more collateral after those securities plunged in value. Julius Baer said on Monday it cut the collateral value of Russian assets to zero in February.

Switzerland however is so far relying on banks or other holders of sanctioned Russian assets to report these to the government. It’s not clear yet how much cash held by Swiss banks has been frozen to date. Swiss authorities have begun blocking sanctioned Russians’ access to properties held in the country, the newspaper NZZ am Sonntag reported.

Zelenskiy also criticized Nestle SA for continuing to do business in Russia, echoing comments by Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal made last week. He added some 112 children and adolescents had been killed by Russian attacks so far.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.