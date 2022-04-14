(Bloomberg) -- Bank of Russia Deputy Governor Alexey Zabotkin said there’s room for interest rates to fall further after an unexpected cut last week as inflation continues to stabilize.

The central bank may lower the benchmark rate from 17%, but the pace of easing will depend on the situation in the economy, Zabotkin told lawmakers in Moscow on Thursday, according to Interfax. While annual inflation last month reached a seven-year high of almost 17%, price growth is slowing on a weekly basis.

Russia’s central bank unexpectedly lowered its benchmark by three percentage points at an unscheduled meeting last week, in a sign of confidence that the worst of the financial turmoil triggered by the invasion of Ukraine is past. The decision reversed part of the steep increase in borrowing costs delivered soon after the attack in late February.

The pace of future rate cuts will depend on “the further normalization of risks for financial stability, forecasts for the economy’s performance and the resulting outlook for inflation,” Zabotkin was quoted as saying by Interfax.

The Bank of Russia is next scheduled to review interest rates on April 29.

