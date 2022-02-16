Russian Claims of Ukraine Troop Pullback Are False, U.S. Says

(Bloomberg) -- The Kremlin’s claims this week that it had begun to remove troops from Ukraine’s borders were false, according to senior U.S. administration officials.

Instead, Russia has added as many as 7,000 troops to forces already encircling its neighbor, the officials said.

The officials said that U.S. indications are that Russia continues to seek a false pretext to invade Ukraine, such as a provocation in the eastern Donbas region or other military activity on the part of Ukraine or NATO.

The Kremlin has repeatedly denied any plans to invade Ukraine and has called U.S. warnings “hysteria.” Russia’s government earlier Wednesday rejected NATO’s claims that a buildup is continuing.

According to Biden administration estimates, Russian President Vladimir Putin has massed some 150,000 troops as well as tanks, artillery and other equipment on the country’s borders while demanding security guarantees from NATO.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.