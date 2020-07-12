(Bloomberg) --

A Russian mining giant, which is already in a dispute with the authorities over a fuel spill in the Arctic earlier this year, has suffered a leak in a pipeline.

MMC Norilsk Nickel PJSC reported a leak estimated at 44.5 tons of fuel near the village of Tukhard in the Arctic, about 2,700 kilometers (1,678 miles) northeast of Moscow. The company is already helping with the clean-up, it said in a statement.

The company is disputing the $2.1 billion estimate for damage caused by the previous spill from one of its storage tanks in the Arctic. That figure, announced by the ecological watchdog last week, would represent the largest environmental fine in Russian history.

