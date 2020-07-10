(Bloomberg) -- A Russian charged with hacking LinkedIn eight years ago was found guilty by a jury in San Francisco.

Yevgeniy Nikulin was convicted Friday following a trial that started in March, was interrupted by the coronavirus pandemic and resumed this month in federal court.

Nikulin was accused by the U.S. of hacking LinkedIn and Dropbox in 2012, one of the largest data breaches in the country’s history when some 117 million login codes were stolen.

