(Bloomberg) -- A Moscow court on Thursday ordered house arrest until Oct. 9 for a journalist who staged an anti-war protest on Russia’s main TV news channel.

Marina Ovsyannikova appeared at the hearing after the Investigative Committee, Russia’s equivalent of the FBI, opened a criminal case against her under a law on spreading information discrediting the Russian army, an offense punishable by as much as 15 years in jail. She held up a sign from inside the glass cage of the courtroom saying: “Let the dead children haunt your dreams,” the Mediazona news website reported from the hearing.

The case under Russia’s “fake news” law was opened over a protest Ovsyannikova staged near the Kremlin last month that criticized President Vladimir Putin for civilian deaths in his war in Ukraine, she said in a Telegram post on Wednesday after police and investigators had raided her Moscow apartment. Ovsyannikova has been repeatedly fined for protests against the war.

She came to international attention as a producer at First Channel, Russia’s main national network, when she interrupted the state TV news in March to stage a rare public protest weeks after Putin ordered the Feb. 24 invasion, holding up a sign during a live broadcast that said “They’re lying to you.”

