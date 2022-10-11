(Bloomberg) -- Russia’s current-account surplus grew less than forecast, in the latest sign that a critical source of hard currency for the government is coming under pressure as the war in Ukraine escalates.

The surplus in the current account -- roughly the difference between exports and imports -- reached an estimated $51.9 billion in the third quarter, down from a record $76.7 billion in the previous three months, according to central bank data published on Tuesday. The median estimate in a Bloomberg survey of economists was $61.3 billion.

It’s the smallest quarterly total so far this year, with the surplus appearing to narrow in September from August. While the Bank of Russia doesn’t break out the monthly totals, they can be estimated by subtracting the previous cumulative figures.

A windfall from surging energy revenues has until now been a lifeline for an economy that found itself cut off from much of the global financial system after the US and its allies imposed sanctions over President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine in February.

Coupled with a plunge in imports, the proceeds have enabled authorities to restore confidence in the ruble and keep up spending as Russia slipped into one of the worst recessions in its modern history.

The surplus for the first nine months stood at a historic high of 198.4 billion. The Bank of Russia forecasts it will total $243 billion this year, nearly doubling from 2021.

Energy Standoff

More recently, however, Russia has cut its gas supplies to Europe to just a fraction of what it used to ship. Rosbank economist Evgeny Koshelev said the current-account surplus likely narrowed as declines in commodity prices and disruptions to energy shipments to Europe cut into export proceeds at a time when imports resumed growth.

The deviation from the forecast probably stems from “more massive” net payments in investment income, Koshelev said.

But the outlook for the current account will likely turn far less upbeat as Russia finds it harder to divert its energy sales away from Europe while imports continue their gradual recovery.

The European Union’s latest round of sanctions includes a ban on shipping Russian crude anywhere in the world on EU tankers, with the penalties also revised to incorporate a price cap championed by the US Treasury. Russia has said it won’t sell its oil to anyone who imposes a price cap.

Russian gas exports to Europe have meanwhile diminished. Although volumes are still passing through Ukraine, other routes have been halted, including the key Nord Stream link to Germany.

Gazprom’s exports to its key markets excluding former Soviet nations fell to 18 billion cubic meters in the third quarter, a decline of almost 61% from a year ago. The drop was a result of capped flows to Europe, historically the main destination for the Russian gas producer.

(Updates with Gazprom exports in final paragraph.)

