(Bloomberg) -- Spain expressed concern over the killing of a Russian military deserter in a popular tourist resort, though stopped short of pointing the finger at the Kremlin’s security services as the government awaits the forensic report.

Maxim Kuzminov, a former Russian air-force captain who defected to Ukraine last year, was shot dead earlier this month in Alicante, southeast Spain. A Ukrainian military intelligence spokesman confirmed his killing, without giving further details. A top Russian intelligence official referred to Kuzminov as a “moral corpse” because of his actions.

El Pais, Spain’s largest newspaper, reported on Thursday that local intelligence services are linking the murder to the Russian government and suspect the killers came from outside the country.

Spanish Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares said in an interview late yesterday that the matter “needs to be treated with a lot of care,” adding that the government is in contact with the Russian ambassador in Madrid. “Of course the possibility that a person could be murdered on Spanish soil in this context is something we take very seriously,” he told Bloomberg in New York.

Russian President Vladimir Putin’s press secretary, Dmitry Peskov, said earlier this week the Kremlin didn’t have any information about the reported murder of Kuzminov, according to state news agency Tass.

Under Putin, crossing the Kremlin has become increasingly dangerous. News of Kuzminov’s death surfaced only days after Alexey Navalny, the Russian lawyer, anti-corruption activist and Putin’s strongest critic, died in prison. Navalny’s death sparked an international outcry, with US President Joe Biden blaming Putin and vowing more sanctions.

Then there was Yevgeny Prigozhin, leader of the Wagner mercenary group. He died in a plane crash two months after he led a failed revolt against Russia’s military leadership. The US said it was an assassination approved by Putin, whose officials dismissed the accusation as a lie.

Russia has also faced numerous accusations of organizing assassinations on foreign soil over the years. Dissident spy Alexander Litvinenko was given a fatal dose of polonium-210 in his tea at a London hotel in 2006 that a British inquiry blamed on a former KGB agent. Sergei Skripal survived an assassination attempt with another poison in 2018 in Salisbury, England, that the UK and other Western governments blamed on Russia.

Kuzminov was shot six times on Feb. 13 in the doorway of a garage in a complex in Alicante and then run over by the killers in his own car, according to El Pais. The seaside region is popular with foreign residents including Russians. Kuzminov had a fake Ukrainian identity, El Pais said.

Spain was caught off guard when news of the killing was first published earlier this week. The Interior Ministry wasn’t aware of who Kuzminov was or that he was in Spain, according to a person familiar with the matter who declined to be identified when speaking about security issues. A ministry spokesman said the case is under investigation.

Kuzminov first came to public attention when Ukranian military intelligence released a video in September, in which he explained that he had defected from Russia in an Mi-8 helicopter. He said he was offered safety guarantees, new documents, and money.

Tass reported that Kuzminov is also accused of killing two of his fellow soldiers during the defection. Sergei Naryshkin, head of Russia’s SVR foreign intelligence service, called him a “moral corpse” when he “planned his dirty and horrible crime,” according to Tass on Feb. 20.

