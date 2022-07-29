(Bloomberg) -- Russian diesel could well still be entering the UK, weeks after direct deliveries halted.

There hasn’t been a shipment of diesel-type fuel from a Russian port straight to the UK so far this month and there was only one in June, according to tanker-tracking data from Vortexa Ltd, compiled by Bloomberg. That’s a big change from the more than 160,000 barrels received every day, on average, back in February.

But despite the plunge in direct flows, the UK’s overall arrivals of the fuel from all locations have fallen by less than half that amount. That’s because because more is coming from elsewhere -- especially, Belgium.

Deliveries from the country -- specifically, Antwerp -- have surged since March, hitting their highest monthly tally on record in June in data going back to the start of 2016.

March was when the British government said it would phase out imports from Russia by the end of the year in response to the country’s invasion of Ukraine.

At the same time as Belgium has been sending more diesel-type fuel to the UK, it has also been importing more from Russia.

It is “quite conceivable, if not likely, that the UK is still importing Russian diesel molecules, albeit blended in Amsterdam-Rotterdam-Antwerp,” Facts Global Energy, a consultant, said in a note.

Definitively proving that Russian fuel is still finding its way to British shores via Belgium is tricky.

Almost all of the barrels in question are being shipped in and out of Antwerp, a major oil trading and logistics hub, home to two large refineries, and large amounts of storage where fuels can be pumped in and out of tanks and even mixed together. That makes keeping track of where individual molecules end up extremely difficult.

One person involved in the diesel market said that Russian product was coming into the UK via Belgium. Four more had either heard of Russian product coming to the country via Amsterdam-Rotterdam-Antwerp, northwest Europe’s trading hub, or thought the trade could have happened. Several others were more skeptical, or less sure.

Once liquid cargo is “pumped around, it is not possible to trace,” said Krien van Beek, a broker at Odin-RVB Tank Storage B.V., a global storage brokerage.

A full UK ban on importing diesel from Russia -- even directly -- does not come into force until the end of this year. There is also no blanket ban on imports into the European Union right now.

Not all Russian diesel is exported via the country’s own ports. Some, not included in the above figures, is shipped from facilities in nearby countries.

