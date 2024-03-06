(Bloomberg) -- Russia launched its biggest drone attack on Ukraine in more than three weeks, with damage to energy infrastructure cutting power for 14,000 consumers in parts of the western Khmelnytskyi region.

Defense forces shot down 38 of 42 Shahed drones targeted at areas across Ukraine, the Ukrainian Air Force said in a statement on Telegram. The largest Russian assault since Feb. 11 also included five S-300 missiles.

Four people were wounded after three drones hit the northeastern city of Sumy, close to the border with Russia.

