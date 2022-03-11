(Bloomberg) --

An executive at a Russian state-owned energy company is struggling to sell a City of London office building that’s valued at about 170 million pounds ($222 million), according to people with knowledge of the sale.

The executive, whose identity could not immediately be confirmed, had been in negotiations to offload Plantation Place South at 60 Great Tower Street but has seen buyers and advisers withdraw from the process, said the people, who asked not to be identified because the negotiations are private.

Valenciana Business Corp., a company based in the British Virgin Islands, is the registered owner of the property, which it bought for 142.2 million pounds in 2014, filings show. Valenciana’s registered agent with local regulators is OMC Group, which didn’t return a call and email seeking comment.

The executive had previously attempted to sell the building in 2020, but talks collapsed with the onset of the coronavirus pandemic, the people said. The process was then revived this year as the U.K.’s restrictions were eased, making it easier for investors to conduct tours of the building.

The sale talks come as Britain looks to end anonymous overseas ownership of the country’s real estate. The government said it would now fast track long-stalled plans to introduce a register of overseas owners of U.K. property.

Real estate broker Cushman & Wakefield Plc, which advised the executive on the purchase of the building in 2014, is no longer working on the sales process, according to a spokesman. He declined to comment on when the broker stopped working for the owner or why.

The property had attracted interest from bidders including Tristan Capital Partners LLP, a private equity firm specializing in real estate, two other people said. Tristan Capital is no longer pursuing a deal, the people added. A spokeswoman for Tristan Capital declined to comment.

The office building spans about 161,000 square feet (14,957 square meters) in the heart of London’s insurance district, a block away from the Walkie Talkie tower. The Russian executive bought the building from a fund managed by Credit Suisse Group AG.

Russian investors have been relatively small players in the U.K.’s commercial real estate market, which is increasingly dominated by institutional buyers including pension funds, insurers, private equity firms and sovereign wealth funds. That’s in contrast to London’s high-end housing market where Russia’s wealthiest have bought some of the city’s most expensive homes.

Investors from the country accounted for about 1.4% of central London residential purchases in 2021, according to data compiled by broker Savills Plc. Several major brokers including Savills, CBRE Group Inc. and Knight Frank have now suspended or cut ties with their Russian operations. Russian clients accounted for less than 0.1% of Savills’s revenue last year, the broker said in an earnings statement Thursday.

