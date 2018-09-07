(Bloomberg) -- A Russian hacker at the center of a massive attack on banks, brokerages and a financial news publisher has been apprehended and sent to the U.S., authorities said Friday.

Andrei Tyurin, 35, was arrested by authorities in Georgia at the request of U.S. prosecutors and extradited to New York earlier Friday, and will face charges in New York federal court Friday afternoon, according to the Manhattan U.S. Attorney’s Office.

The hack involved the largest theft of data from a financial institution in history. Several other figures in the case have already faced charges, but those who did the key cyber-work on the hack have long remained a mystery.

Targeted companies included Fidelity Investments, E*Trade Financial Corp., Scottrade Financial Services Inc., Dow Jones & Co., as well as JPMorgan Chase.

Mystery Remains of Who Had Fingers on Keyboard in JPMorgan Hack

