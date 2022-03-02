(Bloomberg) -- Four Russian fighter jets violated Swedish airspace east of the Baltic island of Gotland on Wednesday, the Nordic country’s defense forces said.

Sweden’s air force scrambled its aircraft to document the “short-lived” violation, according to a statement on its website.

“In light of the current situation, we take the incident very seriously,” Air Force Chief Carl-Johan Edstrom said in the statement. “It is an unprofessional and irresponsible action on the part of Russia.”

The violation coincided with a military exercise by Swedish and Finnish forces west of Gotland on Wednesday involving a warship and air force fighters, including two Finnish F/A-18 Hornet aircraft, with both countries’ defense ministers present.

