(Bloomberg) -- A company led by Russian businessman Yevgeny Prigozhin asked a Washington federal judge to throw out an indictment accusing it of interfering in the 2016 presidential election, claiming Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s appointment was unlawful.

Concord Management and Consulting LLP filed the request Monday.

