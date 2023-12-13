(Bloomberg) -- Russia’s oil product exports rebounded on a four-week average basis, led by diesel and naphtha shipments after road fuel restrictions were eased and Black Sea ports recovered from storms.

Refined fuel flows averaged 2.2 million barrels a day in the four weeks to Dec. 10, according to data compiled by Bloomberg from analytics firm Vortexa Ltd. That’s up about 88,000 barrels a day from a week earlier to the highest since mid-November.

The more volatile weekly flows for the period to Dec. 10 were 2.6 million barrels a day, the most since August.

Russian oil flows are being closely watched by the market to estimate production volumes since Moscow stopped releasing official output data. The country’s seaborne crude exports also rose on a four-week average basis as storm-led disruptions at Black Sea ports ended.

Oil product exports have also picked up following the end of refinery maintenance, while the easing of road fuel restrictions supported flows of diesel and gasoil. Fuel oil shipments have gained as well.

Here’s a breakdown of shipments from Russian ports for the week through Dec. 10:

Diesel and gasoil exports rose about 3% to almost 1.1 million barrels a day, the highest since August.

Russia imposed a near-total ban on exports of the fuel in September, before partially lifting restrictions on seaborne exports of diesel in October, provided the fuel is delivered to ports by pipeline and refiners keep at least 50% of their output at home. Exports have rebounded since, with strong shipments to Brazil.

Naphtha shipments more than doubled on a weekly basis to 595,000 barrels a day. Exports have recovered after slumping in November amid storm-related disruptions at Black Sea ports.

Gasoline and blending component exports dropped about 9% to 118,000 barrels a day. No jet fuel shipments were observed in the last two weeks.

Fuel oil flows climbed more than 40% to a three-week high of about 709,000 barrels a day. Roughly half of those cargoes are sailing toward Asia. Shipments of refinery feedstocks like vacuum gasoil slumped roughly 45% to 87,000 barrels a day.

Cargo volumes and destinations are likely to be revised if more port data or vessel information becomes available.

