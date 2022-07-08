(Bloomberg) -- A halt in Russian natural gas flows to Italy this quarter would trigger a contraction in Italy’s economy, according to the country’s central bank chief.

In such a scenario, gross domestic product would “shrink on average in 2022-2023 and return to growth in 2024,” Bank of Italy Governor Ignazio Visco said Friday in a speech in Rome. The outlook is already deteriorating because of rising energy and raw materials costs, weaker trade and growing uncertainty, he cited.

Analysts and economists are growing increasingly concerned that risks around energy could plunge the entire euro region into a recession -- something ING economist Carsten Brzeski predicted Thursday in a report to clients regardless of whether there’s a gas cutoff.

A slump could make it harder for the European Central Bank to continue raising interest rates once it begins doing so this month for the first time in more than a decade.

Visco said it’s crucial to avoid any excessive tightening of financing conditions, which would “have serious negative effects on financial stability, economic activity, and ultimately on price growth in the medium term.”

Governments must, however, ensure they play their part with good fiscal policies and ensure debt sustainability, he said.

Italian Banks

Turning to banks, Visco said Italian lenders are in good shape to weather the current difficult environment. But he urged them to consider the elevated uncertainty and economic dangers when assessing profit-distribution and provisioning policies.

An increase in non-performing loans as economic expansion slows will be more than offset by the positive effect on margins of higher interest rates, Visco said, though he sees some deterioration in capital from declines in Italian government bonds.

“An increase of 100 basis points along the entire yield curve would lead to a reduction in the capital ratio of better quality and risk-weighted assets of around 20 basis points,” he said.

Some smaller banks are still grappling with the aftermath of previous crises and struggle to generate solid profitability, finance innovations and improve governance, according to the Bank of Italy. With a state-backed fund to assist troubled lenders being wound down in November, other instruments are being reviewed, Visco said.

