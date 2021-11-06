(Bloomberg) --

Russian natural gas shipments to Germany through a major transit pipeline stopped again early Saturday, with fuel flows reversing direction.

The Mallnow station, which uses supplies from the Yamal-Europe pipeline, stopped sending gas from Poland to Germany early Saturday, data from grid operator Gascade showed. The station instead started sending gas eastward from Germany to Poland.

After a similar development last Saturday, Russia’s exporter Gazprom PJSC said its clients are still getting all requested supplies. That was confirmed by companies in Poland and Germany contacted by Bloomberg. Still, the reversal has added to market concerns about Russian gas shipments and pushed prices higher this week.

Mallnow flows stayed reversed for five days this week, with supplies through Yamal-Europe returning to the normal direction on Thursday and Friday, albeit far below capacity. Gazprom didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment outside normal business hours.

Russia has promised to pump more gas to Europe after the completion of it domestic stockpiling campaign by Nov. 8.

