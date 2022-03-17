(Bloomberg) -- Grain exports from Russia are slowing but continue to flow, with ships calling at the nation’s ports even as the war in Ukraine rages on and fears over global food security increase.

AgFlow, a Geneva-based crop data company, estimates about 73 vessels carrying agricultural staples like wheat departed Russia in the first two weeks of March, versus 220 during the same period last year. Sea/ by Maritech, another ship-tracking platform, estimates crop tonnage from the nation’s ports in the week to March 12 fell by half from the preceding seven days.

That means grain from one of the world’s biggest exporters continues to reach global buyers, at a time when fears of shortages have sent prices soaring. The pace of Russian sales going forward will be scrutinized as some commodities traders shun its supplies amid increasing sanctions’ pressure on Moscow.

Despite some of Russia’s most brutal offensives taking place along Ukraine’s southern coast, ships are still navigating the Black Sea, a crucial waterway for the agricultural trade. Russia and Ukraine together account for about a quarter of global grain exports, which are being squeezed as fears for crew safety and soaring insurance rates deter vessel owners from the region.

“Following this week’s tenders, there is more confidence that wheat is available for export at an elevated price.” Rabobank analysts said Wednesday in a note. “However, the situation remains deeply uncertain and shifting to this ‘new normal’ of greatly reduced Black Sea exports will still take time.”

Ukrainian ports have been shut since Russia’s invasion. At least five commercial vessels have been damaged by explosions off its coast, and a cargo ship sank near the port of Odesa. The nation’s railway system is trying to offset some of the trade losses via deliveries to neighboring countries.

Turkish ships carrying sunflower oil were recently permitted to exit the Azov Sea, after transit of the waterway that links to the Black Sea was shut following Russia’s attack. Other destinations of recent Russian crop cargoes include Egypt and Libya, according to AgFlow Chief Executive Officer Nabil Mseddi.

Demand is also shifting further west along the Black Sea to Romania and Bulgaria, some of the European Union’s top grain exporters. Vessel departures from the two countries have picked up this month from the pace in February, Mseddi said.

