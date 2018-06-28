(Bloomberg) -- Welcome to Thursday, Europe. Here’s news from Bloomberg Economics to help get your day started:

Here’s our guide to global central banks and the outlook for their respective monetary policies

Dimmer view. Russia’s government will lower its forecast for economic growth next year as a plan to raise value-added tax keeps monetary policy tight and curtails expansion, according to an official familiar with the matter

Outlook clouded. Global trade tensions are getting in the way of a clearer path for further Czech monetary tightening

Sounding the alarm. Mark Carney warned that time is running out to remove the threat that Brexit poses to trillions of pounds of derivative contracts

Slowdown deepens. China’s expansion also looks to have slowed further while some economists are detecting signs that trade tensions are having an impact on U.S. companies. The White House moved forward with plans to limit Chinese investments but chose a less a confrontational approach

Turning dicey. Australia is riding out a huge gamble on property, betting 27 years of recession-free growth will continue unabated and allow borrowers to keep servicing debt

No extra cash. Japanese retail sales fell in May by the most in nearly two years, pointing to weaker consumption that could restrain any rebound in the economy

