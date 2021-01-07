(Bloomberg) -- A Russian hacker who carried out one of the largest cyberattacks against a U.S. bank was sentenced to 12 years in prison.

Andrei Tyurin, who pleaded guilty in 2019 to stealing data on clients of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and other institutions, netted hundreds of millions of dollars in ill-gotten gains, prosecutors said. Tyurin, who had faced a range of about 15 to 20 years, was sentenced on Thursday by videoconference in federal court in Manhattan.

Prosecutors said Tyurin hacked data on almost 140 million clients, working with an Israeli citizen, Gery Shalon, for seven years. He stole customer information from 12 financial services and information companies, including Fidelity Investments, E-Trade Financial and Dow Jones & Co., according to the U.S. His co-conspirators used the information to ply customers with spam emails promoting stocks in hopes of profiting from upswings.

The U.S. said Tyurin was paid $19 million for his work, scheming with Shalon to destroy evidence that might lead to their apprehension. His lawyers had asked the judge to impose a sentence below the guidelines, saying prosecutors had inflated his role in the criminal operation. They acknowledged that he was “integral” to the scheme and that his hacking gave him illegal access to computer systems that helped him maximize profits, but said he was more of a hired gun than an architect of the enterprise.

Tyurin, 37, was taken into custody in 2018 in the Republic of Georgia and extradited to the U.S.

An accountant, Ziv Orenstein, pleaded guilty in 2016 and spent 13 months in custody. He was spared further prison time in October after helping prosecutors unravel the criminal enterprise. Orenstein was Shalon’s top lieutenant in a group that allegedly stole information on millions of customers of the banks and publishing firms and used it to generate hundreds of millions of dollars in illicit proceeds from pump-and-dump stock scams and online gambling.

Shalon and Orenstein were arrested in Israel in 2015 and extradited to the U.S. While Shalon’s case hasn’t been resolved, people familiar with it have said Shalon is cooperating with authorities.

The case is U.S. v. Shalon, 15-cr-00333, U.S. District Court, Southern District of New York (Manhattan).

