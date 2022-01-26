(Bloomberg) -- Stubbornly high weekly inflation and mounting tensions with the West over Ukraine are boosting bets on more hawkish moves from the Bank of Russia.

Consumer prices rose 0.22% in the week through Jan. 21, up from 0.1% in the period Jan. 11-14, the Federal Statistics Service reported late Wednesday. Prices for many food items continued to grow, including buckwheat, sugar, fruits and vegetables like tomatoes, carrots and cabbage, the agency said.

While inflation could hit a peak later this month, according to Renaissance Capital economist Sofya Donets, wagers on Russian rate increases in the coming three months are at the highest levels since March 2020, derivatives markets show.

“Geopolitics, uncertainty about the external scenario development is eclipsing domestic factors and that can make the central bank more hawkish,” Donets said in Moscow.

Inflation remained more than twice the the Bank of Russia’s 4% target despite rate hikes totaling 425 basis points in 2021. This month the ruble weakened 6% against the dollar, the worst among emerging market peers, as the U.S. promised punishing sanctions if Russia invades Ukraine.

Russia and the West have stepped up threats over Ukraine, with the U.S. putting thousands of troops on alert for possible deployment to Europe, threatening sanctions against President Vladimir Putin, and sending weapons to Kyiv while Russia continues its buildup of more than 100,000 troops near the border. Moscow denies it plans to invade.

Amid the tensions, the Bank of Russia halted planned foreign-currency purchases for the wealth fund and the Finance Ministry canceled its weekly bond auctions for a second week to alleviate pressure on the ruble and local debt. The next key-rate decision is on Feb. 11.

“Everyone is asking what Vladimir Putin will do. The central bank may need to act in the meantime to respond to the continued spike in inflation.”

The Bank of Russia may raise its benchmark rate above 9.5% in the coming months from the current 8.5%, according to Promsvyazbank analysts. Forward-rate agreements show almost 190 basis points of hikes in the next three months.

