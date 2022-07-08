(Bloomberg) -- Russian inflation decelerated to the slowest since February, when the invasion of Ukraine prompted sanctions that disrupted imports and briefly caused shortages, as a deepening economic contraction and gains in the ruble choke off price growth.

Consumer prices rose an annual 15.9% in June, the least in four months and down from 17.1% in May, according to data published by the Federal Statistics Service Friday. The median estimate of 17 economists surveyed by Bloomberg was 16%.

The inflation outlook has reversed largely thanks to the inflows of petrodollars powering a historic rally in the ruble, which also remains shielded by some capital controls. A crash in consumer spending near levels last seen around the height of the coronavirus pandemic has also been a drag on prices.

With inflation subsiding, the central bank has been able to lower interest rates in four steep moves to their level before the invasion. The Bank of Russia last month revised down its baseline scenario for inflation and now sees it at 14%–17% by the end of 2022.

Policy makers also held out the prospect of deeper monetary easing in the months ahead. The central bank next convenes to review rates in two weeks.

Price Threats

Risks still abound. Further disruptions in the supply of goods are possible as companies draw down their inventories and re-route deliveries from abroad. The US and its allies are also discussing ways to cut into Russia’s oil revenues.

Some top Russian officials, meanwhile, have raised the prospect of intervening in the currency market to weaken the ruble. Governor Elvira Nabiullina has so far stood by the Bank of Russia’s inflation-targeting regime and said it doesn’t want to manage the exchange rate.

The ruble was the world’s best performer against the dollar in June with a gain of over 15%.

While the economy shrank at a faster rate in May, analysts at some major banks are turning more upbeat and now expect output to decline as little as 3.5% this year. A rebound in domestic demand may emerge as a factor in reviving inflation.

“The second round of inflation could be triggered by a gradual recovery in imports for intermediate consumption,” Raiffeisenbank analysts Stanislav Murashov and Grigory Chepkov said before the data release.

