(Bloomberg) -- Russian inflation slowed for the fifth week in a row as the price spike from the Ukraine invasion faded amid softening consumer demand.

Consumer prices rose 0.66% in the seven days ended April 8, down from 0.99% in the previous week, the Federal Statistics Service said Wednesday. Food prices, including sugar, which was the focus of panic buying last month, continued to rise.

Overall, consumer costs are up 11% so far this year, the agency said. For the full year, price growth is likely to be 17%-20%, Alexei Kudrin, chairman of the Audit Chamber, told parliament Wednesday.

The central bank said prices rose 7.5% in March alone on a seasonally adjusted basis, the highest such rate “since the 2000s.”

Consumer demand is taking a hit from inflation and uncertainty over the war and fears of additional western sanctions. The Bank of Russia last week cut its key interest rate to 17% from 20%, citing the slowdown inflation and warning of risks to economic growth.

The World Bank said this week it expects the economy to contract 11% this year.

