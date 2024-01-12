(Bloomberg) -- Russian inflation is unlikely to give officials a respite in the run-up to presidential elections, even after policymakers more than doubled the cost of borrowing to rein in price growth.

At almost twice the central bank’s 4% target, annual price growth in December accelerated to 7.6% from 7.48% the previous month, according to the median estimate of economists surveyed by Bloomberg. Bank of Russia Governor Elvira Nabiullina said in December that inflation would be close to the upper limit of the official forecast of 7.0-7.5% after the outlook worsened over the year.

A weakening ruble, supply-side constraints due to sanctions imposed after the Kremlin’s invasion of Ukraine and labor shortages — on top of elevated budget spending on the war — drove up prices for a wide range of consumer goods last year. Inflation figures for December are due to be published Friday.

As the country prepares for the March presidential vote and disposable incomes remain under pressure, eggs became a flash point last month for households unhappy with surging grocery bills. President Vladimir Putin apologized during a televised call-in show after the cost of eggs shot up 40% in November from a year earlier. Food products led the increase with chicken rising 30% and vegetables up 24%, Federal Statistics Service data for the month show.

Starting in July, the central bank lifted its benchmark by 8.5 percentage points to 16%, with Nabiullina telling local media outlet RBC in December that with hindsight it was clear the key rate should have been raised earlier.

What Bloomberg Economics Says...

“With presidential elections drawing closer, Russian economic policy is focused on the issue most relevant for the voter: consumer inflation. Russia’s households are increasingly worried by steep spikes in prices of staples like eggs and chicken. The central bank’s policy rate hike to 16% will help bring inflation lower but only gradually. Our estimates show inflation will peak around 8.1% in May and slow to around 5% by December 2024.”

Alex Isakov, Russia Economist

Despite government efforts to stabilize the national currency and signals from the monetary policymakers on further fighting price growth, in December the population’s inflation expectations surged the most since March 2022, the month after the campaign against Ukraine began.

While the Bank of Russia has said the end of the monetary tightening cycle should already be close, it aims to keep rates high for a prolonged period as inflationary risks, such as huge fiscal spending on the war and scarce labor, are poised to persist. Policymakers will probably keep the rate unchanged at their next meeting in February, according to Bloomberg Economics.

The key rate will remain in the double digits this year, according to Isakov.

“Slower consumer price growth will allow the central bank to start cutting rates as early as March or April 2024, but easing will be more cautious than in 2022 and should leave the policy rate at 12% at end-2024,” he said.

