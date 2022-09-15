(Bloomberg) -- Russia has destroyed, damaged or seized control of 14% of Ukraine’s crop storage facilities since invading in February, jeopardizing the global food supply and threatening future harvests, a US government-backed report said Thursday.

Researchers examined satellite images of 344 storage facilities -- out of almost 1,400 nationwide -- and concluded that Ukraine’s grain storage capacity fell to 49.8 million metric tons, down from a pre-war capacity of 58 million metric tons.

Given Ukraine’s role as a key food supplier for both the global market and humanitarian agencies, that loss could have widespread and devastating effects, according to the researchers. They said future harvests could shrink because farmers may cut back on planting over fear they won’t have space to store their grain.

Russia’s Feb. 24 invasion caused prices to spike, provoking one crisis. The storage problem could lead to a second, according to Nathaniel Raymond, executive director of the Yale School of Public Health’s Humanitarian Research Lab, which conducted the research.

“Now, with a lack of storage for Ukraine’s farmers, it could cause a crisis of availability in terms of Ukraine’s farmers deciding to skip a planting cycle, because they don’t have anywhere to put the grain,” Raymond said in an interview.

The report was released by the Conflict Observatory, a group established in May with financial backing from the State Department. It uses public information to document alleged atrocities committed by Russian forces in Ukraine. The study is based on data through July and thus doesn’t factor in a recent counteroffensive by Ukrainian forces.

It largely tracks with conclusions from Ukraine’s agriculture ministry, which said in June that Russia’s invasion had knocked out 15 million tons of storage in the invasion. In June, President Joe Biden said the US would help build temporary silos along Ukraine’s borders to help export Ukraine’s harvests.

Hardest-Hit Regions

The researchers concluded that the Mykolayiv, Zaporizhzhia and Donetsk regions were the hardest hit, with 40 of 75 storage facilities that sustained damage. Although those regions sit on the front lines of the fighting, the researchers didn’t assess whether Russian forces targeted the sites deliberately.

The State Department is urging further investigation of the damage given that destroying grain storage facilities may violate international law.

“If agricultural infrastructure within Ukraine continues to be damaged in the war, this progress on global food security will be endangered,” the State Department said in a release accompanying the report. It said a UN-brokered agreement to export Ukrainian grain via Black Sea ports has increased the global grain supply and led to lower prices.

The 75 crop storage facilities researchers identified as damaged account for about 3 million metric tons of capacity -- more than the volume of the export deal, Raymond said.

“Now we have a reduction in the ability to keep crops that’s more than that deal covers,” he said.

