1h ago
Russian Investors Have Quit Zimbabwe Platinum Project
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Russia’s Vi Holding has quit its involvement in Zimbabwe’s Great Dyke Investments platinum company.
The Russian company has ceded its 50% stake in the company to Zimbabwe’s Kuvimba Mining House Ltd., according to an email from Great Dyke, which didn’t give a reason for the change in shareholding. Igor Higer, who had served as Great Dyke chairman and is a represenative of Vi, said his company has exited the arrangement.
Great Dyke owns the Darwendale platinum deposit and has said it planned to build a $3 billion mine to extract the metal.
©2022 Bloomberg L.P.
Politics
BNN Bloomberg Picks
-
6:46
Try high-interest ETFs as a cash alternative: CIBC
-
5:37
Threat of stagflation challenging time for investors to stickhandle, experts say
-
6:22
Summer homebuyers will feel full impact of higher rates: Experts
-
3:22
Tesla makes pitch to turn Texas homes into 'virtual power plants'
-
Fidelity slashes Reddit, Stripe valuations after tech rout
-
2:43
Morgan Stanley says U.S. stock rally has limited upside