Russian Jets Intercept Two U.S. Bombers Over Black, Baltic Seas

(Bloomberg) -- Russian jets intercepted two U.S. strategic bombers over international waters of the Black and Baltic Seas Friday, the Defense Ministry said in an emailed statement.

Su-27 and Su-30 fighter jets followed the bombers at a safe distance and observing international rules until the B-1Bs changed their direction, according to the statement.

NATO jets were scrambled May 19 to intercept two Russian Tu-22 bombers that were approaching Romanian airspace. Russian planes flying close to NATO airspace were intercepted nearly 300 times in 2019, Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty said earlier, citing an unnamed North Atlantic Treaty Organization official.

Russia started assembling a prototype of a new stealth strategic bomber earlier this month, Tass reported.

