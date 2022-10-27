(Bloomberg) -- Russian lawmakers approved a sweeping expansion of a ban on “propaganda of non-traditional sexual relations,” broadening the restrictions to include adults and outlawing the portrayal of gay relationships in books, films, the media and the internet.

“We must do everything to protect our children and those who want to live a normal life,” Vyacheslav Volodin, speaker of the State Duma, said of the bill that passed unanimously its first reading Thursday. “Everything else is sin, sodomy, darkness, and our country is fighting against this.”

The legislation expands Russia’s 2013 law that banned the promotion of homosexuality to children to cover adults as well. It proposes fines of as much as 800,000 rubles ($13,000) for individuals who break the ban and 5 million rubles for organizations, which would also face suspension of their activities for as long as 90 days. Foreigners breaching the law would be deported.

Portrayal of gay relationships in literature, media, online and in films and advertising will be covered by the ban, according to the Duma’s website. Information deemed to encourage children to change their gender would also be outlawed and subject to fines.

The Kremlin has stepped up its public embrace of what it calls “traditional values” in the months since its invasion of Ukraine, a conflict it portrays as a showdown with what it describes as western attitudes alien to Russia.

