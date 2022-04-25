(Bloomberg) -- Russian lender Sovcombank PJSC has canceled the interest accrued under one of its perpetual bonds, becoming the first Russian borrower to opt for this route as companies struggle to complete payments to creditors amid international sanctions.

The notice affects $5.81 million of interest accumulated since Feb. 6, according to a regulatory filing on Monday. All rights and claims of bondholders over the canceled interest “shall become null and void,” it said in the statement.

Russian companies are struggling to keep up with debt obligations as international sanctions make it difficult for payments to reach investors. Some have payments pending the receipt of a special license in the U.K. or U.S., while others have paid in rubles. None had previously canceled payments.

Sovcombank itself had taken different approaches as recently as this month. It paid an international coupon due April 7 in local currency, and offered creditors the chance to swap eurobonds into Russian ones last week, “bypassing the international payment infrastructure.” The lender has been targeted by sanctions since the beginning of Russia’s war in Ukraine.

The perpetual notes issued by Sovcombank contain a feature in Additional Tier 1 debt, allowing the cancellation of some or all interest accrued ahead of a coupon date, at the borrower’s discretion. The notice of cancellation of interest should be sent no later than 10 days and no earlier than 30 days before the interest payment date, according to the bond documents.

Although often allowed, the move is uncommon in the European bank bond space.

