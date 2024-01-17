(Bloomberg) -- The Swiss government on Wednesday denounced an attack on several of its websites, saying Russia-linked hackers had claimed it was retaliation for hosting Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy at the World Economic Forum.

“An attack of this kind had been expected, and appropriate security measures were in place,” the government said in a statement.

Distributed denial-of-service attacks, known as DDoS for short, aim to make websites unavailable with a flood of internet traffic, and usually don’t lead to loss or theft of data. ‘NoName’ had already targeted the Swiss government websites in June.

Zelenskiy attended the WEF in Davos on Tuesday, where he met several chief executive officers and business leaders in a bid to bring more aid to Ukraine and keep his country’s resistance against Russian invasion at the top of the international agenda. On Monday he visited Bern and met with Swiss President Viola Amherd.

Read More: Zelenskiy Turns On Davos Charm With Humor, Handshakes and Hugs

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.