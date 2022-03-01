(Bloomberg) -- Billions of dollars in cash is at risk of being trapped, stock funds are bleeding, and capital controls are choking off money flows. Russia has all the hallmarks of an uninvestable market.

Russia-focused equity funds have tumbled 23% on average in the past week, with one Lyxor Asset Management exchange-traded fund cratering as much as 65%, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. Almost $13 billion of the Russian stocks owned by U.S.- and Europe-based funds is now in sanctioned companies, Bloomberg Intelligence estimates, while Russia itself has banned brokers from selling securities held by foreigners.

Russian bonds have also plummeted, with yields on some of the nation’s biggest dollar debt doubling this month. Trading the ruble has become a Herculean task with brokers stepping back from dealing with the currency.

The blizzard of sanctions placed on the country in response to President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine is causing money managers to fear that the financial damage will last for years. Index providers are also reassessing the country’s accessibility with MSCI Inc. seeking feedback on whether to remove Russia from its stock and bond indexes.

“The calamity of Russia’s war in Ukraine has put an end to international financial investing in Russia,” said Christopher Granville, managing director for EMEA and global political research at TS Lombard in London. The decision to block brokers from executing foreign investors’ sell orders was “the final blow,” he said.

Top Holders

In fixed income, BlackRock Inc., Capital Group Companies and Legal & General Group Plc are the top holders of Russia’s dollar debt and investors have about $250 billion tied up in bonds issued by Russian companies, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

Foreign investors hold as much as $86 billion of Russian equities, the Financial Times reported, citing data from the Moscow Exchange. The website of the exchange isn’t accessible currently.

U.S.-listed VanEck Russia ETF, among the largest passive funds with exposure to Russia, and the iShares MSCI Russia Capped ETF both slumped close to 30% on Monday alone. Meanwhile, JPMorgan Chase & Co. and Danske Bank A/S are among asset managers that have frozen funds with exposure to Russian equities.

The ruble slumped 12% against the dollar on Monday in local trading, extending this year’s decline to 24%, the worst-performing currency globally.

Ruble ‘Run’

Russia’s central bank may be “preparing for a run on the ruble now that their ability to resort to their FX reserves has been eroded by the international sanctions,” said Valentin Marinov, strategist at Credit Agricole in London.

Russia’s stock markets will be closed for a second day on Tuesday and an announcement on whether trading will go ahead on Wednesday is expected later. The ruble session will run from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. local time, the central bank said Monday.

“A debasing ruble is eroding the value of any asset you own,” said Kyle Rodda, an analyst at IG Markets Ltd. “Even if you want to ‘buy Russia,’ you may not even be able to.”

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.