(Bloomberg) -- Russian tycoon Alexey Mordashov’s $500 million superyacht is headed for his homeland after more than a year criss-crossing oceans and avoiding sanctions that led to the seizure of more than a dozen other vessels.

The 465-foot (142-meter) Nord changed its destination to Vladivostok on June 25, according to shipping data compiled by Bloomberg. The vessel had gone about eight months in the dark before transmitting its signal again on June 12, near Indonesia.

Mordashov, Russia’s six-wealthiest citizen and the biggest shareholder in steelmaker Severstal PJSC, attended President Vladimir Putin’s annual economic forum in St. Petersburg earlier this month.

The Nord shut off its transponder on Oct. 26 after drawing attention by setting a course for Cape Town. The superyacht, featuring two helipads and 20 luxury cabins, has challenged the effectiveness of Western attempts to clamp down on Russian billionaires.

A spokesperson for Mordashov declined to comment on the Nord’s movements.

