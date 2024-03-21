(Bloomberg) -- European Union leaders are gathering Thursday in Brussels at the beginning of a two-day summit with the wars in Ukraine and Gaza front and center.

The talks will aim to find ways to speed up the supply of ammunition to Ukraine but will also seek to lay the foundations for a much broader upgrade of the EU’s military in order to respond to the threat from Russia. Leaders will also have a chance to voice their concerns over the civilian death toll in Gaza since Hamas’s Oct. 7 attack on Israel.

Bosnia and Herzegovina is due to see the EU open formal accession talks, embarking on the long and uncertain path to full membership. The meeting will also assess the progress in membership bids from Moldova and, most critically, Ukraine.

Making Russia’s Central Bank Pay

After months of debate, EU leaders are expected to welcome proposals to apply a windfall tax on the profits from frozen Russian sovereign assets. The bloc has immobilized more than €200 billion ($217 billion) worth of assets and the funds are expected to generate about €3 billion a year in profits.

Most of the proceeds would go toward funding military support for Ukraine and, if all goes to plan, Ukraine would start receiving funds as early as July. The money is particularly critical since US aid is still stalled in Congress and Ukraine faces a dwindling stocks of artillery and other key supplies.

Deploying the EU’s Lending Arm

As part of the efforts to dramatically ramp up its defense industry, the EU will invite the European Investment Bank to adopt a new policy that would allow it to lend to companies involved in producing weaponry and other military supplies.

Leaders will also discuss an industrial strategy recently proposed by the European Commission and a Czech initiative to source 800,000 rounds of artillery for Ukraine.

Turning the Screw on Sanctions

Russia is still getting its hands on tens of millions of euros worth of banned technologies that it uses either in weapons sent to Ukraine or in factories helping to supply its military. Most of the trade moves through third countries, but some shipments are still originating from the EU or through the subsidiaries of European companies operating outside of the bloc.

EU leaders will pledge to do more to stop that practice and to continue to crack down on countries that help Russia to get around the restrictions. The leaders will also call on the EU to prepare more sanctions on Belarus, North Korea and Iran for aiding Russia.

Toughening the Line on Israel

While reiterating their strong condemnation of Hamas, EU leaders are set to harden their stance on Israel over what they will describe as the “catastrophic humanitarian situation” in Gaza.

They will repeat calls for an immediate ceasefire and to allow the provision of humanitarian aid to the Gaza strip. The bloc will also call for an immediate halt to violence in the West Bank and East Jerusalem as well as condemn and sanction extremist settler violence.

Buildling More Reactors, One Day

A nuclear energy summit organized by the Belgian Presidency of the EU and the International Atomic Energy Agency is set to provide the warm-up to the meeting of leaders. It will see the likes of French President Emmanuel Macron and representatives from almost 40 countries heralding the start of a nuclear renaissance, though a lack of finance and long lead times for new reactors remain major obstacles.

--With assistance from John Ainger.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.