(Bloomberg) -- Hundreds of millions of dollars of Russian and Ukrainian money were laundered through ING Bank Slaski SA, according to Poland’s Gazeta Wyborcza newspaper, which cited an international investigative report it participated in.

ING Bank Slaski’s spokesman Piotr Urata declined to comment when reached by phone on Sunday.

The newspaper said that according to information gathered in the investigation, including from the U.S. government’s Financial Crimes Enforcement Network, funds were wired through the Polish unit of ING Groep NV to tax havens such as Cyprus until at least 2016.

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.