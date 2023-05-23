(Bloomberg) -- A nuclear reactor on the Kola Peninsula in northern Russia had an automatic shutdown on May 21, according to the Norwegian Radiation and Nuclear Safety Authority.

The cause of the shutdown of Reactor 3 is not yet known, the agency said, citing initial information from the Russian Atomic Energy Bureau. Units 1 and 2 are still in operation, while a fourth reactor is closed for planned maintenance, the agency said.

The facility was disconnected from the network in a safe mode in accordance with the design algorithms, Russian nuclear corporation Rosatom said in a separate statement. No additional radiation was detected in the Murmansk region.

Rosatom didn’t immediately respond to a Bloomberg request on the reasons for the shutdown of reactor 3 and the potential restart schedule.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.