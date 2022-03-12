(Bloomberg) --

A Russian foreign ministry official warned of unspecified retaliation if Sweden and Finland joined the North Atlantic Treaty Organization.

Military and political consequences may follow should the non-aligned nations join the pact, Sergei Belyaev told the Russian news agency Interfax.

Belyaev, director of the Second European Department of Russia’s foreign ministry, told Interfax that the non-participation of Finland and Sweden in NATO was “an important factor in ensuring security and stability in northern Europe.”

It’s premature to discuss any specific retaliatory measures, he said.

Sweden’s prime minister this week cooled speculation about any near-term bid to join the NATO defense bloc, saying it could lead to further tension in Europe.

