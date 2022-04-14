52m ago
Russian Officials Charged With U.S. Disinformation Conspiracy
(Bloomberg) -- A Russian government official and two staff members were charged with conspiring to affect U.S. policy towards Russia with staged events and propaganda.
An indictment against Aleksandr Babakov, deputy chairman of the state duma in Russia; Aleksandr Vorobev, Babakov’s chief of staff; and Mikhail Plisyuk, a member of Babakov’s staff, was unsealed in federal court in Manhattan. They were accused of seeking meetings with members of Congress, offering one a free trip to Crimea in 2017.
