(Bloomberg) -- Top Russian officials couldn’t agree on what’s dragging down the ruble but signaled little alarm at the depreciation that’s brought the currency to its weakest levels since the immediate aftermath of the invasion of Ukraine.

As the ruble weakened past 93 per dollar on Thursday, Bank of Russia Governor Elvira Nabiullina attributed the declines largely to a deterioration in trade that’s seen exports drop sharply while imports inch up. The Kremlin’s spokesman, Dmitry Peskov, however, didn’t rule out that “speculative games” could also be to blame.

With a loss of over 19% against the dollar this year, the ruble is only ahead of Turkey’s lira and the Argentine peso among the worst performers in emerging markets. On Wednesday, it briefly depreciated as much as 3.1% — the steepest slide this year — before paring losses and trading 1.2% weaker as of 3:25 p.m. in Moscow.

Speaking at a conference in St. Petersburg, Nabiullina said “foreign trade for the most part explains” the ruble’s current performance and also pointed to higher budget spending that’s fueling demand for imports.

The depreciation presents no risks to financial stability, she said, meaning interventions in the currency market aren’t warranted. Nabiullina described as “conspiracy theories” a view that a devaluation is being orchestrated for the benefit of the budget.

“We don’t target the ruble exchange rate,” she said. “For us, any exchange rate is acceptable, we take it into account in making a decision on monetary policy.”

International sanctions imposed on Russia in response to the February 2022 invasion of Ukraine are disrupting commerce just as lower crude prices and a drop in gas exports to Europe drain government coffers. Households and businesses are also taking advantage of looser capital controls to shift funds abroad — outflows that may get worse followed a failed mutiny late last month.

Though the central bank has instruments that allow it to smooth fluctuations in the ruble, the floating exchange rate is a “blessing that enables the economy to absorb external changes,” Nabiullina said.

A weaker ruble is meanwhile a threat for inflation in an economy already experiencing labor shortages and record government spending. The upshot for policymakers is that an interest-rate hike will likely be on the table when they meet later this month.

The central bank has kept rates unchanged since September and last raised them days after the invasion with an emergency hike to 20%, the highest in almost two decades.

For the head of state-controlled VTB, Russia’s second-biggest lender, a turnaround for the ruble may have to wait for a change in monetary policy.

“This process of devaluation will be halted — and there will be some kind of reverse process — especially since the central bank is going to raise the rate,” VTB’s Andrey Kostin was cited as saying by the state-run Tass news service.

