(Bloomberg) -- Russia’s flagship crude was once again offered at deeper discount in Europe amid tensions over Ukraine.

Vitol Group offered a 100,000 tons of the nation’s Urals oil for delivery to Rotterdam at $7.25 a barrel less than Dated Brent, Europe’s benchmark for physical cargo transactions. There were no bids in a window organized by S&P Global Platts.

The grade had already been sold in a tender on Tuesday at $6 below the same measure, and offered at minus $6.30, the largest discount in at least 11 years of data compiled by Bloomberg.

Traders have flagged that, prior to this week’s escalations, the discounting wasn’t just about tension over Ukraine. Oil prices are in a steeply backwardated structure that doesn’t favor purchases of the Russian grade. It is also more sulfurous than many other crudes that are popular in Europe, making it more expensive to process because high natural gas prices have driven up the cost of hydrogen that refineries use.

Russia has also set out plans to export the most Urals oil from its western ports in 23 months in March.

Russia faces the threat of further sanctions from western nations following its recognition of two breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine. President Vladimir Putin gave an order to deploy what he called “peacekeeping forces” to the regions.

