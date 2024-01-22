(Bloomberg) -- Russia’s oil-processing volumes declined further, led by a loss in output from Lukoil PJSC’s Norsi refinery.

The nation processed 5.5 million barrels of crude a day from Jan. 11 to Jan. 17, down about 11,000 barrels a day from the average during the first 10 days of the month, according to a person with knowledge of industry data.

That’s also almost 38,000 barrels a day lower than volumes through most of December, Bloomberg calculations show.

Russia’s crude processing typically rises in winter thanks to higher seasonal consumption of diesel and fuel oil. Yet damage to a catalytic cracking unit at the Norsi facility slashed gasoline output there, curbing the overall average. Lukoil reported the incident Jan. 12, giving few details of what had happened.

Crude processing at Norsi, in the Volga region, slumped by more than 51,000 barrels a day in the Jan. 11-17 period compared with the average through most of December. Refinery runs also fell at Bashneft and Slavneft plants, the person said.

Nationwide crude processing in the first 17 days of January averaged 5.51 million barrels a day, according to Bloomberg calculations.

The country’s refining rates, together with seaborne crude exports, are the key remaining indicators used to assess Russia’s crude output after the government classified official production data amid Western sanctions.

Crude exports from Russian ports rose by 166,000 barrels a day to 3.45 million a day in the week to Jan. 14, according to tanker-tracking data. The less volatile four-week average shows shipments of 3.43 million barrels a day.

Russia has pledged to reduce its combined crude and oil-product exports by 500,000 barrels a day in the current quarter compared with the average for last May-June. It’s also vowed to keep crude output cuts at 500,000 barrels a day through year-end, compared with the average for February 2023.

