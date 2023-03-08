Russian Oil Production Will Be Stubborn to Fall, S&P’s Yergin Says

(Bloomberg) -- Despite the exodus of almost every Western oil company, Russia can maintain crude production longer than many expect, according to S&P Global Vice Chairman Dan Yergin.

“There’s going to be a decline but it’s gonna be a slower decline,” Yergin told Bloomberg TV at the CERAWeek by S&P Global conference in Houston on Wednesday. It won’t be “the dramatic fall off a cliff that some people projected a year ago.”

Russia’s ability to develop liquefied natural gas, on the other hand, will peak sooner due to technological constraints, he said.

