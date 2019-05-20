(Bloomberg) -- Petroleum exports from Russia to the U.S. are growing rapidly as the supplier takes advantage of lost deliveries from sanctions-hit Venezuela and supply cuts by OPEC members.

In the first half of May, 13 ships from Russia delivered almost 5 million barrels of crude and oil products, according to a report Caracas Capital Markets managing partner Russ Dallen. More supplies are en route, with American refiners set to triple their monthly intake of Russian crude, the largest producer outside of OPEC.

Through February, U.S. buyers received over 16 million barrels of crude and products, compared with last year at about 137 million, according to EIA data. There are multiple layers of sanctions on Russia, its oil companies, industry oligarchs and its banks, that had forced Russia’s crude imports into the U.S. to drop substantially since 2012.

