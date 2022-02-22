(Bloomberg) -- Russia’s flagship Urals crude traded at one of the weakest levels in years as traders await more signs of how the crisis over Ukraine will play out.

Trafigura Group and the trading arm of Lukoil PJSC both offered the grade at $6.30 a barrel below the regional Dated Brent benchmark in a pricing window organized by S&P Global Platts. They didn’t find buyers. Earlier, Surgutneftgas PJSC sold the crude for delivery to Europe at $6 a barrel less than the marker.

It’s the latest example of a sharp retreat in the relative value of Russian oil delivered into Europe. Traders have been warily watching to see what -- if any -- major measures the U.S. and its allies take to disrupt the flow of Russia’s oil exports.

The weakness in Russian crude runs counter to much of the rest of the physical market, which is pointing to extreme levels of strength.

In addition to the tensions, Urals prices face a series of market-related headwinds. The grade loads with a shorter lead time then many competing barrels, which coupled with high near-term prices, has been driving some of the discounting. Urals is also relatively energy intensive to process, again making it less appealing to refiners whose hydrogen costs have jumped because of soaring natural gas prices.

In the U.S., there already have been indications that companies have sought alternatives to Russian oil, while Asian traders were said to be wary of becoming caught up in possible trade sanctions against Russia earlier this month.

Russia is also about to boost Urals exports from its western ports to a 23-month high.

