(Bloomberg) -- The US Supreme Court turned away an appeal by Russian billionaire Oleg Deripaska to get US sanctions against him lifted.

The decision comes days after US prosecutors unsealed a criminal indictment alleging Deripaska violated sanctions imposed in 2018 for his ties to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The sanctions against Deripaska were imposed on the basis of executive orders signed in 2014 by former President Barack Obama in response to Russia’s annexation of the Crimea region in Ukraine. The billionaire’s lawyer had argued they were unlawful and that rulings by an appellate and district court upholding them threatened to give the US president too much power.

Deripaska claimed the US Department of the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control had overstepped its authority since it imposed sanctions that weren’t tied to a national emergency. The International Emergency Economic Powers Act gives the US president authority to impose sanctions if a national emergency is declared. In the petition, Deripaska’s lawyer said that “any disturbance to this carefully tailored statutory scheme threatens to undo restraints on the Executive.”

To make his case, Deripaska leaned on a press release from OFAC that stated the sanctions were imposed “in response to [Russia’s] worldwide malign activity.” His lawyer argued that the president hadn’t “declared a national emergency with respect to Russia’s ‘global malign activities.’”

In upholding the sanctions, a federal appeals court in Washington ruled that the statement in the press release doesn’t contradict or belie “the far more specific reasons OFAC gave in its evidentiary memos for sanctioning Deripaska.”

The justices didn’t ask the government to file a response, signaling they weren’t seriously considering taking up Deripaska’s appeal.

The case is Deripaska v. Yellen, 21-1607.

